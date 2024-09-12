Arty Bites free street food event at Lamport Hall

For the first time, Northants and Rutland Open Studios Central Exhibition will be hosting a late night opening on the 20th of September from 6pm-9pm with street food and music.

Northants & Rutland Open Studios will be doing a late night opening on the 20th of September for their Arty Bites event - brand new for 2024!

This free entry event will be open from 6pm-9pm with a chance to browse over 500 original artworks for sale by local artists.

But to really add to the after hours vibe there will also be Filipino BBQ street food from Chibog, Brooklyn Brownie Co in their vintage Chevy truck selling American desserts and slushies, a bar selling soft drinks, cocktails, beer and fizz and music spanning classic hip hop to 00s indie disco bangers!

Art prices start from as little as £10 a piece so you may even go home with a new piece of art too.

No outside food or drink allowed please. Dogs on leads welcome.

Pre-book your free ticket here: beyonk-artybites This just allows us to give the food vendors an idea of numbers attending!