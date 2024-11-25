Artists showcased at the Heseltine Open Exhibition

The annual Heseltine Open Exhibition is currently taking place at the award-winning gallery in Middleton Cheney until Sunday 15 December.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Showcasing recent artwork from local artists based in North Oxfordshire and the southern area of Northamptonshire, this year’s show has seen entries from 48 adult artists and a record 14 youth category entries.

With over 130 works on display, including a wide range of paintings, several styles of printing, pottery, glasswork, wood, textiles, photography and mixed media, the current exhibition is a vibrant display of local talent. Most of the exhibits are for sale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Braving the storm, most of the artists, guests and Friends of the Heseltine Gallery attended a launch event on Sunday 24th November. Awards were presented to artists, selected by John Childs, Chief Art Examiner for OCR and founder of the gallery, and Tom Christy, his successor as Head of Art and Design at Chenderit School. John Childs said “The gallery was created to be a lasting legacy for the local community as well as an integral part of the school. Exhibitions by local artists, in particular the annual ‘Open’ is often the highlight of the year. The current exhibition shows the variety and depth of talent that is within our wider community.”

A fine array of paintings, pottery and sculpture at The Heseltine Gallery's Open Exhibition, being viewed on launch day.

First-time exhibitor Matt Waruszynski spoke very enthusiastically about the gallery and the opportunity afforded by the Open – he was surprised and impressed by how many artists submitted work and by the high quality. Matt was delighted that his oil portraits were highly commended.

The gallery’s programme and operation are run by a voluntary committee, working with the Head of Art and Design at Chenderit School, where the gallery is located. All exhibitions are open to the public and free for visitors.

The Heseltine Open Exhibition 2024 is open daily except Saturdays, 10am to 4pm at the Heseltine Gallery, Archery Rd, Middleton Cheney OX17 2QR. Admission is free. Meet the Artists events on Sundays will provide opportunities for artists to show or explain how they produce their art and talk to visitors about their inspiration and processes. Visit the Heseltine Gallery website www.theheseltinegallery.org.uk or social media for information and images.