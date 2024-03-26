Artists invited to join Northamptonshire and Rutland’s biggest ever open studios event!

The biggest and most successful open studios event in Northamptonshire has joined forces with neighbouring Rutland to bring you an even bigger and brighter celebration of the huge wealth of talent in the area. And Northants and Rutland Open Studios (NROS) is thrilled to announce that applications are now open for artists to participate in the highly anticipated September 2024 festival, with just over one month left to apply!
By Emma SaulContributor
Published 26th Mar 2024, 16:59 GMT
Open Studios invites local people to visit the artists, potters, sculptors, printmakers and craftspeople in their local area, to see where they work and explore the art that people are creating near to you. This year's festival promises to be a vibrant showcase of artistic talent across Northamptonshire and Rutland, a truly eclectic mix of creators, and with over 12000 visitors across the venues and studios last year, NROS can promise artists a unique platform to connect with art enthusiasts, collectors, and the wider community. And the jewel of the NROS crown is the central exhibition at Lamport Hall which brings together the work of every artist taking part and last year included over 450 artworks with more than £23,000 of work sold.

Katie Boyce, director of NROS said

“Taking part in Northants and Rutland Open Studios will give artists the chance to not only showcase their art to a wider audience eager to connect with local artists but to also be part of a thriving and supportive artistic community. We welcome applications from artists working in any discipline and level of experience and we’d love to have to you take part – but get your applications in soon because the deadline is looming!”

Artists who took part in 2023 outside Lamport Hall
Local artist Emma Saul said

“I have taken part in open studios for the last four years and honestly it is the most rewarding artistic event I have ever been part of. It’s been wonderful inviting people to my studio to see where I work and talk about my painting process, and I have taken part in several exhibitions at venues around the county. I recommend open studios to any artist I meet, as it’s such a strong support system, and a real community feel.”

Applications for the 2024 NROS festival are now open and can be submitted online through the NROS website. For further details, eligibility criteria, and the application process, please visit www.nros.co.uk/september

The deadline to apply is 30 April 2024

