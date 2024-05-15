Artistic director of Royal & Derngate outlines vision for future programming

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Artistic director of Royal & Derngate, Jesse Jones has been in his role since July 2023. A key part of his role is to set the artistic agenda in collaboration with the theatre’s wider management team.

He has ambitious plans for the theatre’s future that include shining a light on Northamptonshire’s unique offerings – its stories, its diverse creative talent and cultural heritage. Jesse is committed to promoting local artists and organisations, nurturing new talents and providing a home for new work and writers.

One of his aims is to create transparent pathways for local artists to engage with the theatre. “It is important to me that local artists are represented on stages; actors, musicians, directors and designers and that we provide them with opportunities to engage with the theatre.

“It’s important that we platform extraordinary local artists and extraordinary local stories in dynamic and interesting ways.”

Jesse Jones

Jones’ tenure has seen initiatives such as open auditions for the casting of the recent stage adaptation of ‘Moby Dick,’ a practice he will continue during the casting for the world premiere production of Janet and Allan Ahlberg’s ‘The Jolly Christmas Postman’ later in the year.

Currently collaborating with the University of Northampton, Jones is actively working to build relationships with students in order to give them opportunities in future projects. “I have a natural interest in engaging with young people and communities to inspire the next generation of artists,” he added.

Having previously founded and co-led an award-wining theatre company in Bristol, The Wardrobe Theatre, for over ten years, Jones is well-versed in nurturing talent and storytelling.

“Collectively led by nine theatre makers, we produced plays that were staged at prestigious venues such as the National Theatre, Bristol Old Vic and the Old Vic theatre,” Jesse says.

“As a theatre director, my tastes are eclectic and wide-ranging, yet my aim has always been to tell entertaining stories that illuminate the world we live in.

For instance, I directed, ‘Death Drop,’ a lively comedy in London’s West End showcasing drag artists in a ‘Dragetha Christie’ murder mystery. On a different note, I also directed ‘Riot’ a thought-provoking exploration of consumer culture based around an incident that took place in an Ikea store.

“For me there are two reasons why we go to the theatre – to be entertained and sometimes we want to be challenged and ask questions of the world we live in. For me the best theatre does both of those things at the same time.”

Regarding upcoming collaborations for the Made in Northampton season with PainesPlough and the Rose Theatre, he believes these plays will achieve just that.

A brand new stage adaptation of Kazuo Ishiguro’s novel, ‘Never Let me Go,’ a collaboration between Rose Theatre in Kingston, Bristol Old Vic and Malvern Theatres arrives on the Royal’s stage in October.

Jones comments, “It looks set to be a dynamic piece of theatre with a significant message. Set in a dystopian world where young people discover their reality shifting from what they expected, it raises pertinent questions about our current society as we navigate the realms of science and technology.”

He also revealed that he envisions the theatre continues to be a home for new work and new writers.

Another brand new production by new writing giants Paine's Plough in celebration of the company’s 50th anniversary, is set to arrive on stage called; My Mother’s Funeral: The Show.

Looking to the future, Jones’ ambition is to include projects that tell stories about Northamptonshire that resonate on a broader scale.

“This could involve staging a new play focused on a specific demographic within our local communities, bringing to life an untold story of a local figure or commissioning a play by a Northamptonshire-based writer.”

“There is space within our auditorium to create an eclectic programme that serves the whole of the community of Northamptonshire. We will of course continue to present exceptional musicals, dramas, the best comedians, dance and orchestra recitals. We will continue to do all of that.

My aim is for the theatre to continue to be the no.1 home for people to engage with extraordinary art.”