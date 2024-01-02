Artificial intelligence boosting education and creativity

As the revolution in artificial intelligence unfolds, experts at the University of Northampton (UON) are sharing their visions for how the technology can positively impact our lives.

The talks by some of the University’s senior lecturers in fashion and education form part of the third Vulcan Works Sessions organised by Digital Northants, a partnership between UON, West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) and North Northamptonshire Council (NNC).

The free event entitled, AI and Creativity, takes place on Friday, 26 January 2024 between 10am and midday at The Vulcan Works in Guildhall Road, Northampton.

Jane Mills, UON’s Deputy Head of Subject for Fashion, Textiles, Footwear & Accessories will share the profound impact breakthroughs in the technology has had on her work.

Created by UON's Jane Mills using Artificial Intelligence

She said: “I’ve delved into the technology, and it has had a hugely positive influence on how I view creativity.

“I’ve come to believe there is a realistic promise of a future where humans and super-smart technology can work in creative partnership to achieve outcomes we simply cannot imagine right now.”

David Meechan, a Senior Lecturer in Education at UON, will share key points from a chapter in his upcoming study skills book for students: Getting started with generative AI.

David said: “I’ve been supporting academics and students to develop their use of AI based tools across their work and study.

“I think there is a case for arguing in favour of a blended approach where AI can ethically assist us in real life, study and work situations. I look forward to sharing specific applications I’ve found and how they are currently being used with students and colleagues at UON.”

NNC Leader, Cllr Jason Smithers, said: “Artificial Intelligence is the latest radical innovation to sweep the globe – it’s here to stay and it will evolve at pace.

"We need to understand AI and harness its potential – there will be countless benefits in education and creativity and holding events like this with our partners is paramount if we are going to make best use of new technologies to improve peoples’ lives."

Cllr Dan Lister, WNC’s Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Town Centre Regeneration, and Growth, said: “We are thrilled to host the AI and Creativity workshop at Vulcan Works.

"This workshop reinforces our commitment to making West Northamptonshire a thriving place for innovation.

"Our aim is to encourage more businesses to explore the opportunities available here and highlight the potential of Vulcan Works as an Innovation Hub. By teaming up with the University of Northampton, we hope to provide expert support to local businesses, fostering sustainable growth and contributing positively to our economy.

“This collaboration underscores our vision for a prosperous West Northamptonshire.”