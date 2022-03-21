Your chance to bid for Northampton artist Andy Crofts' Wasteland print and raise funds for charity

The Wasteland original is on display at The Albion Rooms in Margate

Singer-songwriter, band leader, multi-instrumentalist, published photographer... and now abstract artist!

Hailing from Northampton, Crofts is best known as the front man and founder of town group The Moons, who have released four studio albums, as well as being a key part of music legend Paul Weller's live and recording band for the past 12 years.

In 2020 he published his first photography book entitled Paul, which was an up close and personal glimpse of life on the road with Weller, the former frontman of The Jam and The Style Council, and now solo artist.

Andy Crofts

Now, the talented Crofts has turned his attention to the canvas and art.

His latest creation entitled 'Wasteland' has been granted residency in The Albion Rooms in Margate in Kent, which is owned by indie-rock band The Libertines.

The original painting will continue to be on display in The Arcady Lounge at The Albion Rooms, where one of the bar areas is also called The Waste Land, named after the poem by T S Eliot that was worked on in the Kent seaside town.

Then next month a strictly limited edition run of 250 prints of Wasteland will be released on April 4, and each will be individually numbered, titled and signed by Crofts.

The limited-edition prints are 12”x12” Giclee prints on 314gsm fine art media, and there is the chance to bid for number one of 250, while supporting the Tonic Music for Mental Health charity.

Sealed bids for the number one print will be accepted via Crofts' website (www.andycrofts.com) and on the print release date (April 4) the highest bid will receive number 1 of 250.

To bid on the print, please visit andycrofts.com/news/bid-for-1-of-250

The winning bid amount will be donated to Tonic Music for Mental Health.

“When I paint, I try to be as real as possible," said Crofts, who now lives in Worthing.

"I mean, I rarely plan anything ahead of a painting unless it’s a specific pop art piece.

"My art is all about feeling and with Wasteland and many of my works, I feel that I go into some kind of hypnotic state in which I see things and interpret my vision.

"By the end of Wasteland, I had visions of a large desolate area surrounded by broken fences, derelict buildings and books. The remains of many dreams.”

Crofts and The Albion Rooms are keen supporters of the Tonic for Mental Health charity.

“Throughout most of my life, I’ve dealt with extreme ups and downs of a bi-polar nature which has and still does affect my life in destructive ways," said Crofts, who next month heads out on the road to perform live on Weller's extensive UK tour.

"I’ve never talked about it as I always thought it was the result of the heavy weight of music and art that I’ve always carried. It can literally swallow the mind to a dangerous place.

"I also know it’s much deeper than this, and many of us live with our own demons with no explanation.

"I’m really pleased that Wasteland will be shown at the Albion Rooms and to be able to help raise money for the fabulous Tonic charity, personally I know that music can be a huge saviour and an escape for people.”

Steph Langan, the chief executive of Tonic Music for Mental Health, is thankful for the support of Crofts, and The Albion Rooms.

"We are so incredibly thankful to Andy and the Albion Rooms for their support of Tonic Music for Mental Health," she said.

"Not only is this highlighting our charity but also addressing the need to normalise conversations around mental health.

"The sealed bid auction is greatly appreciated by us and all proceeds will aid to help keeping all our programmes and services free.”