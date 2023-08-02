The Lab Arts Collective run the Art Jam, which aims to bring together the creative community in Northampton for an evening of art in a relaxing environment. The event is entirely inclusive and is open to people of all abilities with materials provided.

Thomas Nightingale, one of the organisers of the event, said: “For some it motivates people to start new projects or just simply get back into doing some art, for others it's just a safe place to come and socialise and be around others with similar interests.”

The Flauntettes, a Burlesque Dance School, regularly take part in the event, collaborating with the artists by modelling for the life drawing.

Life drawing with The Flauntettes

The Flauntettes promote body positivity and being confident in your own skin, Gemma Jackson, who is the teacher of The Flauntettes, said: “The models try to provide a different experience weekly, whether that's posing with different props, fabrics, or the models rotate meaning you never draw the same thing twice.” She also added, “A warm safe creative space has been created, so if you're a newbie and want to have a go at life drawing, come along and get involved.”

Classes for the Flauntettes are also held at The Lab, a creative community hub which showcases local and touring bands, community events and loads more. If you are interested in getting involved you can follow The Flauntettes on social media to find out what classes are available.