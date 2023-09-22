Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here are three talented Northampton artists to keep an eye out for, each with a unique style and story to tell.

You may have seen or heard of these three familiar faces, having previously spoken to the Chronicle & Echo to tell our readers how they came to be artists and what their work is all about.

Whether you are looking for a new piece of artwork for your home, or a unique gift for someone else that has been made locally, you can be guaranteed to be wowed by these artists’ creations.

Artwork from Amar Shah, Emma Britten from The Wild Patch, and Lucia Tonna from The Modern Art Mama.

Lucia Tonna from The Modern Art Mama

Lucia Tonna only set up The Modern Art Mama in January this year, and the business has continued to go from strength to strength.

Having exceeded 12,000 social media followers and with waiting lists months in advance, this venture all began when Lucia posted an abstract art piece she was making for herself and people requested she began selling them.

The business owner could not justify spending the extortionate amount it was going to cost to purchase a piece of art she admired for her living room, so decided to solve the problem herself.

After buying the resources and posting about the process on her personal Instagram page, people she knew were really impressed and wanted her to open up for commissions.

The 28-year-old now tackles an ever-growing waitlist alongside motherhood and another job, with the end goal of taking on art full-time.

Orders have been placed internationally and by popular individuals with large social media followings – helping to get Lucia’s artwork out there to a wider audience.

Lucia’s Christmas commissions list, for November and December, is now open and orders can only be placed by reaching out to The Modern Art Mama on Instagram.

For more information and to take a look at Lucia’s creations, check out The Modern Art Mama’s Instagram page here.

Amar Shah

Amar Shah is an artist and designer, who has taken on this hobby and passion alongside his full-time job.

He most recently completed a project called ‘Made in Northampton’, which took inspiration from the town’s cobbler heritage and features a collection of digital shoe illustrations.

These are currently available to buy at Northampton Museum and 15 Collingwood, where Amar’s art is sold alongside other timeless classics.

Amar first began teaching himself art and illustration ahead of the first lockdown in 2020, when he lost his job and had a lot of time on his hands throughout the pandemic.

His inspiration from Northampton’s boot and shoe industry took off this year, as it marked two decades since he moved to the town from the north-west.

Having taken the factory tours again more recently and hearing stories from workers, Amar was inspired by the shoemakers left in the industry.

Outside of his shoe project, he also does a variety of different artwork – and has postcards on display at the Museum too.

The goal is to create more awareness of his work online, get featured more, and continue developing his hobby and passion.

For more information and to take a look at Amar’s artwork, visit his Instagram page here.

Emma Britten from The Wild Patch

Emma Britten is the founder of The Wild Patch, which takes inspiration from the motto ‘seek nature, live slowly’.

She first found her passion for art when she was a child and her pap, who was a watercolour artist, entered one of her paintings into an exhibition when she was just five years old.

Emma narrowed her specialism down to illustration when she took on her masters degree, and is proud to have built up her own practice over time.

She now has a studio, located in Unit 6, The Old Dairy Farm Craft Centre, Upper Stowe – where she sells her art and illustrations from.

The 27-year-old likes to encourage people to seek out nature in their everyday life and be more conscious of their surroundings.

The strapline ‘seek nature, live slowly’ was thought up over the past couple of months when Emma was completing her final project for university.

Her focus is now building on her career as a freelance illustrator, with the dream of being commissioned for magazines, products and posters – as well as continuing to make art to sell.