The British Museum recognises military archive and research team volunteers at Northampton Museum
The 6 volunteers make the military archive of objects and documents relating to the Northamptonshire Regiment and the Northamptonshire Yeomanry accessible by answering family history queries alongside book and other research enquiries. The team also support visits to the collection and in January, were on hand to provide support to the new recruits from C-Company Anglian Regiment during their visit to see the Victoria Crosses held by the museum.
The volunteers contribute different skills and expertise to the group and meet every week at the museum. In 2022 they answered 148 external and internal enquiries during 2016 hours of volunteering and received lots of fantastic compliments – occasionally even making people cry with happiness.
Councillor Adam Brown, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Housing, Culture and Leisure at West Northamptonshire Council, said: “I am absolutely thrilled that the Volunteer Military Archive and Research Team has been recognised by the British Museum for their dedicated work at Northampton Museum and Gallery.
“It was a pleasure to meet with the team recently to discuss their work which has a significant value for visitors to the local area.
“I want to thank all those involved for enabling people to learn about Northamptonshire’s military history and connect with their family history.”
The British Museum and the Marsh Charitable Trust have been working in partnership for the fifteenth year through the Volunteers for Museum Learning award which recognises the hugely important contribution that volunteers make to help museums engage with their visitors. The award forms part of a programme of awards presented by the Marsh Charitable Trust in the fields of science, ecology, conservation, heritage, literature and volunteering.