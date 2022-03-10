Northampton teens invited to star in their own 'Instagram worthy' photoshoot to raise money for charity

A Northampton photographer is on a mission to get camera-shy teens in front of the lens and raise money for children's mental health.

This is the second year in a row that local photographer, Miranda Walton, is running her 'Urban Models of Northampton' project, which aims to raise money for local charities and promote the interesting urban backdrops of Northampton.

Miranda was inspired to launch this "Insta-worthy" project last year when she came to the realisation that it was rare for her to see teenagers in the family sessions she photographs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Photographs from last year's 'Urban Models of Northampton project.'

She said: "Older children can become more reluctant to have their photographs taken in a studio or typical family photography environments and I wanted to get them back in front of the camera.

"Having teenage children myself, I know how important it is to continue documenting their lives and not have gaps in their photographic history.

"Before we know it, they’ll be leaving home and leading their own lives, and I know the photographs from these years will become as precious as the first... although I appreciate it doesn’t always feel like it at the time."

The photography project raised £500 for Northampton charity, The Lowdown, following its launch last year.

Photo from last year's 'Urban Models of Northampton' project.

This year, Miranda has chosen to raise money for Kids Aid, which is a Northampton charity providing therapeutic support for children and young people who have suffered trauma.

Miranda added: "I specialise in photographing children and families so I wanted to support a charity that helps local children.

"I specifically chose Kids Aid this year as I saw they heavily rely on fundraising to support the amazing work they do and felt I could help in some small way."

Miranda is on the lookout for around 20 local children to star in their own photoshoots around Northampton. The selected families will commit to a minimum donation of £45 (all profits will go to Kids Aid) and receive a copy of the promotional magazine 'Urban Models of Northampton' featuring all selected children.