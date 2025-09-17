‘Smallest arts centre in the world’ reflects on first year open following Northampton Market Square refurb

The team behind the “smallest arts centre in the world” has reflected on its first year open following the £12.4 million refurbishment of Northampton’s Market Square.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Creative Place – a space for aspiring and established creatives, or anyone who wants to learn more about the arts across the county – emerged at the heart of the town centre in September last year.

The accessible space is described as a creative industries hub suitable for anyone to drop in, and it gives creatives the opportunity to display their work, network with like-minded others and develop their craft.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This initiative was launched by non-profit organisation Northampton Film Festival (NFF), and is supported by CLICK Arts Foundation and West Northamptonshire Council.

The Creative Place – a space for aspiring and established creatives, or anyone who wants to learn more about the arts across the county – emerged at the heart of the town centre in September last year. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

The space has had a positive response from the Northampton community, particularly from artists who desired a visible space for the public to see what they do.

Becky Carrier, director of Northampton Film Festival who runs The Creative Place, spoke to the Chronicle & Echo a year on from its opening.

“It’s gone by really quickly and it’s been great,” said Becky, who explained that the launch of The Creative Place came off the back of a public consultation – but the team wondered if it was going to be received well by the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Becky continued: “Many people have come in and said they needed this. It’s a friendly place with information, a small space for exhibitions and we run Makers Markets.”

The team behind the “smallest arts centre in the world” has reflected on its first year open following the £12.4 million refurbishment of Northampton’s Market Square.

The team is proud to have produced an animated film on the Great Fire of Northampton, as well as having launched a new project called Sheds of Culture.

This encourages people to launch pop-up versions of The Creative Place across the county, to spread creativity further afield and show off what is important about their area.

“It was always vital when the new Market Square opened that arts and culture were represented,” said Becky. “It helps people discover events and other creatives, as it can be lonely as someone wanting to start out on this journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve met so many creatives because of it, held exhibitions and brought different audiences to the Market Square.”

Becky was asked to summarise the level of footfall that she has seen at the Market Square since its reopening last September.

“A lot of people cross the Market as it’s close to the bus station and the Grosvenor Centre,” she said. “But it’s about encouraging them to have another browse to look for something new. There’s lots of people around, but it’s about making them stop time and time again.”

To mark The Creative Place’s first anniversary on September 20, they will host a Makers Market – which marks the penultimate one in a trial of six over the past six months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Great Fire of Northampton animated film will be premiering on a big screen on the Market Square that day too, which has been funded by partners West Northamptonshire Council and CLICK Arts Foundation.

Becky and her team look forward to The Creative Place’s bright future, by encouraging Northamptonshire to be as innovative as it can be through the Sheds of Culture project.

For more information, visit The Creative Place’s website here or visit @NNCreativePlace on Instagram.