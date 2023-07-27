Renowned local photographers Tyrone Williams & Jack Savage organise community based art exhibition

Tyrone Williams, a renowned visual artist and winner of the BBC’s Great Photography Challenge explains his motives behind the event:

“Events like this I believe pull creative minds together to help strengthen a community of aspiring artists. This is about connecting and sharing work with other local artists from a variety of different disciplines within art. Celebrating work made from different backgrounds and different perspectives coming together in one place in a showcase of talent from established to upcoming artists in Northampton.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Savage winner of over 100 professional photography awards and represented by 3 galleries worldwide explains how:

Artists participating in the 'Delve' exhibition

“Tyrone and I are both passionate advocates of the arts and thought it would be a great idea to allow local talent to have a platform in which to showcases their talents. We are all about promoting young, innovative talent and making sure these artists gain a foothold in the competitive world of the arts.. Our event is open to the public, and takes place in the Mounts area of Northampton. ”

Co-owner of Creative Opulence Studios, Dylan Storey, expressed delight in providing a visible platform for Northampton's young artistic talent.

"Such events play a crucial role in bringing people together and reinforcing the bonds within our vibrant arts community. By showcasing the work of these talented and innovative young artists from Northampton, we hope to strengthen and celebrate the thriving creativity within our region."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"DELVE" will take place at Creative Opulence Studios, 2 Clare Street, NN1 3JF, UK on August 26th 1- 8pm . The event is free and open to the public, and features an impressive lineup of artists, including photographers, painters, writers and more. This showcase promises to be a celebration of Northampton's artistic diversity and creativity.

Delve Flyer

Artists showcased are Alex Macchiarelli (Photographer), Calum Ward (artist), Dante Belt (Photographer), Jamille Graves (Painter), Denholm Sgoluppi (Writer/Artist), Elliot Pittam (Photographer), Rad Knaga (Drawer), Jaylin Belt (Student/Artist), Jamille Graves (Painter), Jack Savage (Visual Contemporary Artist), Suede (Artist), Joe Westley (Photographer), Khari Worrell (Contemporary Expressionism), Latrice Grant (Photographer), Micah Libird (Photographer), Tyrone Williams (Visual Artist)

Article by Jack Savage