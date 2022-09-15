PICTURES: UK's 'top' graffiti artists spray eye-catching murals on walls in busy parts of Northampton - here's why

Some of the UK’s ‘top’ graffiti artists have sprayed eye-catching murals across walls in busy Northampton streets to increase community pride and reduce crime.

The Wall Games Project, an annual hosted graffiti and street art event, supported by Northampton Town Council, was held in the town centre from Saturday August 27 to Monday August 29.

Leader of the town council Jane Birch said: “The Wall Games project is an annual art scheme that brings together groups of volunteer artists who create bright and colourful murals in underpasses and walkways.

"The addition of colour in drab areas is uplifting and aims to increase community pride and reduce crime. It is good to be able to show our support for this innovative and creative project.”

Now in its third year, The Wall Games Project, founded by art curator James Thompson, brings together some of the UK's top graffiti artists. They create bright and colourful murals on designated areas and buildings, uplifting areas such as unloved underpasses and walkways, with the intention of ‘increasing community pride and reducing crime’.

Locations included Guildhall Road, Greyfriars under passage, Sol Central, Green Street and St Peter’s Way hoardings, St James Retail Park.

In addition, Wall Games hosted a free youth street art workshops to teach young people how to create street art and about the responsibilities of obtaining permissions from building owners before creating public art works.

Wall Games is organised by the Wall Games Arts Association (WGAA) - a not-for-profit, unincorporated voluntary association, supporting local charities, artists and communities through its events and outreach work, in partnership with Northampton Town Council, West Northamptonshire Council, Alfreshco Paint Supplies, The Hope Centre, Layitdownnorth and DJ Mark Ski.

Take a look at some of the murals in Northampton below.

1. The Wall Games project Some of the UK's top graffiti artists sprayed walls and boards in Sol Central, Green Street and St Peter’s Way to increase community pride and reduce crime Photo: Logan MacLeod Photo Sales

