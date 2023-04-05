News you can trust since 1931
Painting workshop to be held at Northampton Musuem and Art Gallery

By Cordell GarfieldContributor
Published 5th Apr 2023, 12:10 BST- 1 min read
Portrait by Cordell GarfieldPortrait by Cordell Garfield
A one day workshop held at Northampton Museum & Art Gallery, based on a step by step process to create a portrait from a photographic reference. Conducted by experienced artist Cordell Garfield, who will give ongoing demonstrations and guidance throughout the day, the workshop will cover:

• Using oil paints • The typical proportions of the face • Measuring and mapping out key features from the photograph • The use of line, tone, and value to create the portrait

Cordell will provide supporting handouts as part of the workshop to explain and demystify the technical terms and techniques involved. Students will create a portrait that they will be able to take away with them at the end of the workshop. The workshop runs from 10am to 4pm. Cost is £65.

