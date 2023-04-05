Portrait by Cordell Garfield

A one day workshop held at Northampton Museum & Art Gallery, based on a step by step process to create a portrait from a photographic reference. Conducted by experienced artist Cordell Garfield, who will give ongoing demonstrations and guidance throughout the day, the workshop will cover:

• Using oil paints • The typical proportions of the face • Measuring and mapping out key features from the photograph • The use of line, tone, and value to create the portrait

