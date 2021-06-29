The winning shot (left) by Isabelle Davies, plus another submission (right).

A student has set up a photography competition for children across Northamptonshire to showcase their snaps from the pandemic.

Georgia Watkins, who is studying a Master’s in fine art at the University of Northampton, set up the Northamptonshire Schools Photograph Project.

The project challenged pupils from primary and secondary schools across the county to submit their snaps taken during the pandemic from a series of themes, such as our planet, light and beauty.

More submissions for the photography competition.

The pupils were encouraged to take photographs that inspired them to be creative without the restrictions of photography or art skills.

Now the photographs will be displayed at the NN Contemporary Art gallery.

Georgia said: “I was very surprised by the quality of the photos.

“It was refreshing to see so many young people enthusiastic about the arts, especially those of a younger age.”

Georgia was also tasked with choosing her overall favourite shot, which has been named ‘Seal of Disapproval’, by Guilsborough Academy pupil, Isabelle Davies.

Georgia added: “It was very hard to choose a favourite as I received so many wonderful submissions.

“Each student thought so creatively about each theme and they are all so different.

“Ultimately, I had to choose Isabella’s one for first place because it just has so much charm.

“She has captured the image of the seal and has managed to give the animal a character, showing his expression of disapproval.

“I think she has got the photographer's ability to notice interesting subjects.”