Silverstone artist James Bristow has had his screenprint 'Waves #11' selected for the prestigious ING Discerning Eye Exhibition in London.

The Discerning Eye is an annual show renowned for both its commitment to championing emerging artists and its unique curatorial approach. Works by emerging artists like Bristow are hung alongside contributions from internationally recognised names.

This year the exhibition received 7,300 entries from 2,900 artists. From this, 527 artworks by 359 artists were shortlisted for the exhibition by panel of six prominent art world figures.

'Waves #11' - Unique edition one-off Abstract Screenprint Art by James Bristow

Bristow said: "This is a fantastic honour to have my work selected for such a well-renowned exhibition.

“I only exhibited my work for the first time in September this year in the Northants Open at Lamport Hall, and now it's going to be shown at the Mall Galleries. This is all very exciting!"