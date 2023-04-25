News you can trust since 1931
Northampton writers and poets invited to enter new literary prize

Here’s how to find enter competition

By Tim Saunders
Published 25th Apr 2023, 11:47 BST

Northampton writers and poets are invited to enter all forms of poetry, flash fiction, short stories and even novellas up to 10,000 words for The Paul Cave Prize for Literature.

Entries close on September 30.

Prizes:

Best Novella - £100Best Short Story - £50Best Poem - £25Best Flash Fiction - £25

Winners of each category will also receive a complimentary copy of The Paul Cave Prize for Literature 2023 book.

More information at: https://tsaunderspubs.weebly.com/the-paul-cave-prize-for-literature.html

