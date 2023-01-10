Northampton-based Born to Perform student with Down Syndrome wins Portrait of Britain

In early 2022 Rory Langdon-Down created a series of portraits with eight of Born to Perform's students with Down’s Syndrome. With these portraits, the aim was to positively contribute towards representing the incredible people with Down’s through naturally powerful and beautifully authentic photographs.

These portraits now hang at The Langdon - Down Museum in Teddington.

Rory is the great, great grandson of Dr John Langdon Down, the physician after which Down’s Syndrome was named for his early work in defining it. Photography formed a large part of his understanding of Down’s and his clinical photographic archive is believed to be the largest from the Victorian era. Born To Perform pride ourselves on shifting stereotypes and changing perceptions of people with learning disabilities, all while dancing with smiles on their faces.

The portrait of Ellie-Bea

Born to Perform and Rory are incredibly proud to announce that the portrait of Ellie-Bea Thomas has been selected as one of the winners of Portrait of Britain and will be displayed across the UK on JC Deceaux screens. "The day I shot this with Ellie was one of the funnest days I’ve had on set, with Ellie teaching me some rhythmic gymnastics basics in between shots. She’s now off to her sixth Special Olympics this year in Berlin, representing Great Britain and hoping to add to her illustrious trophy cabinet". - Rory Langdon - Down