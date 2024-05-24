New grants scheme launched to promote arts and culture in West Northants

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has launched a new grants scheme to support the Voluntary and Community Sector to deliver arts and culture activities for local communities in West Northants.

Grants of up to £5,000, are available for arts and culture projects or services that address an identified local need and support, enable or facilitate the achievement of one or more of the Council's strategic aims, objectives or priorities.

To be eligible to apply for this new grant scheme organisations must operate or be prepared to operate within the geographical area of West Northamptonshire and meet two or more of the following requirements:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Providing ongoing arts or culture activities for the local community

Improving the well-being of vulnerable people

Increasing the number of people accessing arts and culture

Increasing the number of visitors to West Northamptonshire

Increasing levels of physical activity through the use of arts and culture activities

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A group people sat around a table painting

The funding is available for new or existing projects and is open to all Voluntary and Community Sector organisations, however priority for funding will be given to those who work with:

Young people aged 0-16

Care leavers

Carers

Foster carers or adopters

Older people

People with disabilities

People with mental health issues

People from diverse communities

Cllr Daniel Lister, Cabinet Member for Local Economy, Culture & Leisure, said: “West Northants has a rich art and culture offering and we are thrilled to invite our local Voluntary and Community Sector organisations to apply for this funding to support their creative and cultural activities that engage and benefit our residents and communities.

“This funding could be used for projects such as music events and festivals, and creative activities such as exhibitions, workshops, performances and more.

“I encourage all interested organisations to get in touch and submit an application before the deadline.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Applications for this round of funding should be submitted before 5pm on Wednesday 26 June 2024.