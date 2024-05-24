New grants scheme launched to promote arts and culture in West Northants
and live on Freeview channel 276
Grants of up to £5,000, are available for arts and culture projects or services that address an identified local need and support, enable or facilitate the achievement of one or more of the Council's strategic aims, objectives or priorities.
To be eligible to apply for this new grant scheme organisations must operate or be prepared to operate within the geographical area of West Northamptonshire and meet two or more of the following requirements:
- Providing ongoing arts or culture activities for the local community
- Improving the well-being of vulnerable people
- Increasing the number of people accessing arts and culture
- Increasing the number of visitors to West Northamptonshire
- Increasing levels of physical activity through the use of arts and culture activities
The funding is available for new or existing projects and is open to all Voluntary and Community Sector organisations, however priority for funding will be given to those who work with:
- Young people aged 0-16
- Care leavers
- Carers
- Foster carers or adopters
- Older people
- People with disabilities
- People with mental health issues
- People from diverse communities
Cllr Daniel Lister, Cabinet Member for Local Economy, Culture & Leisure, said: “West Northants has a rich art and culture offering and we are thrilled to invite our local Voluntary and Community Sector organisations to apply for this funding to support their creative and cultural activities that engage and benefit our residents and communities.
“This funding could be used for projects such as music events and festivals, and creative activities such as exhibitions, workshops, performances and more.
“I encourage all interested organisations to get in touch and submit an application before the deadline.”
Applications for this round of funding should be submitted before 5pm on Wednesday 26 June 2024.
Interested organisations can find out more and view the evaluation criteria on the WNC website and in the Council’s Community Funding Grants Framework. For an application form and guidance please email [email protected].