Nearly 200 people from Northampton neighbourhood to feature in new multimedia art exhibition

Nearly 200 faces and personalities will be represented at the exhibition.

A new multimedia art exhibition in Northampton will feature the faces and personalities of nearly 200 people who represent one of the town’s neighbourhoods.

Award-winning photographer Christian Sinibaldi and the 60 Miles by Rail or Road community arts and heritage project have captured portraits of the people and personalities currently living in the Eastern District.

The collection, featuring more than 200 portraits and capturing 190 residents with their own voices and stories, will be presented via photographs, audio recordings and captions and will be exhibited in a multimedia display with a three-wall projected design in the main hall of the newly refurbished Northampton Museum and Art Gallery.

The portraits were all taken in the Eastern part of Northampton, often referred to as the ‘Eastern District’, which was built as part of the ‘New Town expansion’ of Northampton in the 70s and 80s after Northampton was designated a New Town in 1968 as part of the government's New Towns Act (1946).

Courtenay Johnson, exhibition producer, said: “I've been so blown away by peoples' generosity in sharing their memories and experiences with us during this project.

“We ventured out across Northampton’s Eastern District meeting new people in their neighbourhoods.

“We’ve heard fantastic stories, eaten fresh tomatoes from Lou’s garden, been given photos from the 60s where fields can be seen instead of houses, had cuddles with tiny puppies (and much bigger puppies too) as well as attending a few birthday parties.

“It's been so incredible and it's exciting to see it all come together at the museum.”

One of Sinibaldi’s photographs in the exhibition has also been selected to appear at the acclaimed Taylor Wessing Photographic Portrait Prize 2021 exhibition currently being displayed at the National Portrait Gallery’s new hub at Cromwell Place until January 2022.

Christian Sinibaldi added: “Thanks to this photography project and to the incredible support of local creatives, I managed to meet, talk and photograph over 150 people, unveiling an incredible array of stories.

“Each person we met dedicated some of their time and shared with us a bit of their personal journey.

“The Taylor Wessing Prize is recognised worldwide as the most important portrait photographic award.

“It is an incredible personal achievement to feature in the exhibition, made possible thanks to the collective effort of the artists involved in 60 Miles and the very friendly people of Northampton, who I feel very privileged to get to work with and I’m excited to share the full series of portraits in the heart of Northampton.”

The exhibition will be available to view from Saturday (November 27) to December 17.

There will be a celebratory event for the exhibition and year-long project on Friday December 17 at Northampton Museum and Art Gallery, which will offer a chance for guests to experience the exhibition and be the first audience to watch the accompanying documentary film.

On Saturday December 18, Northampton Museum and Art Gallery will screen the accompanying documentary film in the Main Hall throughout the day.