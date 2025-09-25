Meet the mother-of-two creating highly-praised and thought-provoking abstract artwork in Northampton, who decided to start sharing her talent at the start of last year.

Chloe Osborn, known online as C.E.O Artist, has had an interest in art since she was little as she was inspired by her pap’s art room in his house.

With a mother who has been a childrenswear designer for all of Chloe’s life, the artist was always encouraged to be creative during her younger years.

Chloe has experience in the fashion industry, and took on the role of a freelance stylist during the years when she had her two sons.

She admits she did not feel like herself after having her second child and wondered what she could do to change that – which is when Chloe began drawing and painting again.

Chloe continued as a freelance fashion stylist on and off, alongside developing her collection of artwork, and she says most of her work over the past few years has been done in the evenings due to raising her sons.

Chloe set up an Instagram page to share her art in January 2024 and the first place her work was displayed was The Garibaldi the following month.

“It’s hard to say that being an artist is a business,” said Chloe. “It’s something that happens naturally and I’m working towards making money from doing something I enjoy.”

Chloe describes her work as “very abstract and free” and says it is like marmite, with some taking the time to inspect the bold colours and intricate shapes.

She is pleased that everyone sees something different and as it is designed to be abstract, Chloe makes a conscious effort not to explain the meaning or inspiration to anyone.

Chloe’s proudest piece of feedback is when a woman praised her work for making her feel something, rather than just being able to appreciate her talent as an artist.

Chloe was pleased to be contacted by Paintvine to run their Northampton-based paint and sip sessions this year. She has led three so far and hopes they will ramp up in the cooler weather.

When asked her hopes for the future of C.E.O Artist, Chloe said: “To live a comfortable life where I enjoy what I’m doing – and for others to enjoy my art too.”

For anyone interested in buying any of Chloe’s artwork, she posts available pieces to her Instagram page @c.e.o.artist, as well as taking commissions. You can reach out to Chloe via Instagram or email on [email protected].