A group of ambassadors from NN Contemporary is working on the project.

An art gallery is calling on Northamptonshire-based artists to submit work for an upcoming exhibition responding to a recent Government campaign.

NN Contemporary Art, based in Guildhall Street, is seeking submissions from local creatives for its online exhibition which will start in July.

The exhibition, called Revolt:Revive:Rekindle, organised by The Collective Vision, a group of the NN ambassadors, has been developed as a response to a recent Government campaign suggesting people in creative sectors retrain in more other careers such as I.T.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tara Florence, one of the ambassadors working on the project, said: “We want to showcase how important and thriving the local art industry is.

“Art in all its forms has helped us get through the extraordinary year we’ve had and we believe this should be celebrated and revered.”

The online exhibition, to begin in July, will feature a selection of many different mediums and skillsets.

For a chance of having your work featured in the exhibition you need to be over 16, currently residing in Northamptonshire and with a piece of artwork or a project that you’re happy to have featured online.

Tara added: “Painters, sculptors, photographers, cartoonists, even if you don’t class yourself as an artist, rekindle your creativity, submit your work and the best will be featured as part of the exhibition. Good luck.”