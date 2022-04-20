Delapré Abbey to host five-day festival for the whole family this April

Northampton’s Delapré Abbey is hosting a five-day festival with a packed programme of music, movement, exercise, classes, drumming and wellbeing talks.

The Abbey’s all-new ‘Wellbeing Festival’, organised by Northamptonshire Sport, is running from Wednesday, April 20 to Sunday, April 24.

It aims to get the whole family moving with a variety of activities from pilates and yoga to African drumming, children’s sports and a bootcamp.

Delapre Abbey in Northampton. Photo by Chalk Original.

Gabrielle Deere from Northamptonshire Sport, said: “This is your opportunity to relax and unwind at Delapré Abbey and enjoy a programme of informal talks, classes and performances, all designed to increase your health and wellbeing.

"There are heaps of taster sessions so come and give it a go. Let loose, move your body and join us at the stunning historic Abbey.”

The ‘Wellbeing Festival’ programme:

African Drumming, performed on the South Lawn: Wednesday, April 20 and Saturday, April 23, 2pm. Introduction to Pilates, in the Library: Wednesday, April 20 and Saturday, April 23, 10.30am – 11.15am. Soul Fusion class in the Library: Wednesday, April 20, 12pm-1pm. Self care and wellbeing introductory talk on self-management, in the Drawing Room: Wednesday, April 20 and Saturday, April 23, 10am-12pm. Stop Smoking talk: Thursday, April 21 and Saturday, April 23, 10am-12pm. Bootcamp in the Paddock area: Thursday, April 21, 4pm-5pm, Friday, April 22, 12.30pm-1.15pm, and Sunday, April 24, 12pm-12.45pm. Yoga in the Library: Thursday, April 21, 2pm-3pm. How to Nourish Your Body on a Budget talk, in the Drawing Room: Thursday, April 21, 2pm-3pm. Core workout class in the Library: Friday, April 22, 10.30am-11.30am. Seated Exercise class in the Library: Friday, April 22, 2pm-2.45pm. Mini Sports for children, led by Trilogy Leisure: Saturday, April 23 with slots from 10.15am-1.45pm. Zumba in the Coach House: Sunday, April 24, 10am-11am.

This festival is part of Delapré Wellbeing, a hub designed to empower residents to take control over their health and wellbeing through cultural experiences, events, classes and more. Crucially, all the activities have been suggested and designed by members of the community.

Delapré Wellbeing is one of 37 projects across the country to receive funding from the Thriving Communities Fund, which was established to help communities address issues resulting from the pandemic.

The festival is free, although donations are welcomed.