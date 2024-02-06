Billy Lockett to show late father’s works in retrospective art exhibition at 78 Derngate

Billy Lockett pictured with some of his father’s artwork which will feature in the exhibition at 78 Derngate in March. Photo by David Jackson.

An art exhibition celebrating the works of the late artist John Luce Lockett will open in Northampton next month.

The exhibition will feature around 30 paintings and has been curated by his son, the musician Billy Lockett, and in collaboration with Northampton based photographer Gavin Wallace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been organised to mark the 10th anniversary since the artist’s passing and will run from Tuesday, March 5, until Friday, April 5, at 78 Derngate.

Northampton Mayoress Liz Cox, Mayor Stephen Hibbert, Billy Lockett, photographer Gavin Wallace and 78 Derngate House Manager Liz Jansson pictured with one of the pieces of artwork by John Luce Lockett which will feature in the exhibition. Photo by David Jackson.

Billy said: “My dad was an incredible artist and I’ve wanted to do an exhibition for a long time, but the time never felt right.

“I’ve been hiding his artwork in an attic in my house in Northampton and with it coming up to 10 years since he died, it felt like the right time to finally do it.”

John Luce Lockett passed away in May 2014 after a long battle with cancer, leaving a vast collection of work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He worked with various mediums including chalk and watercolour, but always considered himself an oil painter.

Grieving, by John Luce Lockett.

Billy said: “My dad would paint all day, every day. I would wake up and the house would smell of tobacco smoke and paint.

“He’d be in the studio from pretty much eight or nine in the morning and he wouldn’t leave until about 7pm.

“He had a lot of discipline in his work. The problem was, while he loved painting and made a living as an artist, he wasn’t great at selling his work - there are literally hundreds of paintings of his which I have.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Luce Lockett’s work was shown across the world, with exhibitions in Japan, America, India and China.

A self portrait by John Luce Lockett.

The exhibition, titled A Retrospective, is a tribute to his legacy and his contribution to the art world, both locally and internationally.

Billy added: “I think around the town, my dad was probably the biggest name for a long time and he was pretty big internationally - but it was a cult following.

“It was just me and him growing up and while of course we clashed about things, we were also extremely similar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Doing this exhibition is making me realise how similar we were which is really nice.

One of the photos taken by Gavin Wallace which will feature in Place Where We Dwell.

“It’s been a really therapeutic and wholesome experience.”

A Retrospective is being held in collaboration with Billy’s official photographer Gavin Wallace who has photographed Billy on tour and also for the cover of his debut album, Abington Grove.

Mr Wallace’s ongoing project called Place Where We Dwell showcases Northampton residents who make a difference in the community.

He said: “Over the last two years, I have photographed many locals, from charity workers, writers, poets, musicians, council members, artists, to show makers and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I believe Northampton is special. It’s a town steeped in history that can sometimes be overlooked.”

The exhibition will be officially opened by the mayor and mayoress of Northampton on Tuesday, March 5, at 6.30pm. The public can attend the opening and the gallery will open until 9.30pm.

There will be a live performance from Billy and complementary drinks provided by V&B.

Councillor Stephen Hibbert, the Mayor of Northampton, said: “It is wonderful the ongoing legacy of such a talented Northampton family can support a local organisation that does so much good in the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“John Luce Lockett was an internationally published artist and the works displayed here provide an insight into his accomplished style.

“I hope that people can find the time to visit and enjoy his paintings.”

All works featured in the John Luce Lockett retrospective will be available to purchase, with 20 per cent of proceeds going to the mayor’s charity Spencer Contact and a further 25 per cent going to the 78 Derngate Trust.

Liz Jansson, House Manager at 78 Derngate, said: “We are delighted to be hosting some of John Luce Lockett’s work, courtesy of Billy Lockett. It’s been a pleasure working with Billy and his enthusiasm for the exhibition has been infectious.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We encourage all visitors to the exhibition to also see The Charles Rennie Mackintosh House next door.”

78 Derngate is open from Tuesday to Sunday between 10am and 5pm.