An award-winning Northamptonshire artist’s limited edition art piece was secured by an A-lister at the Elite London Show earlier this month.

On May 19, ‘Only Fools and Horses’ British actor, Sir David Jason, made a personal appearance in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, leaving fans starstruck at the show.

He wasted no time securing his prized possession – the highly sought-after ‘Best of British 10’ artwork by Kealey Farmer.

British actor Sir David Jason was photographed on the Bloom Fine Art stand at The Elite London show in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, together with Rob Farmer, the Bloom Fine Art Gallery's manager.

Kealey and Rob Farmer have been running the independent Bloom Fine Art Gallery in Towcester, Northamptonshire for more than three years now.

In 2020, the family “took a leap of faith” and opened the gallery for one month during the pandemic, until the lockdown restrictions were reinstated.

The gallery quickly grew following the reopening. The family secured their position as the official art provider for Silverstone, near Towcester in Northamptonshire.

They have been selling artwork across the country, supplying more than 60 of the country's talented and well-known published artists.

British actor Sir David Jason secured an award-winning Northamptonshire artist’s limited edition art piece, the ‘Best of British 10’ artwork made by Kealey Farmer.

“We operate a family-friendly business gallery. It’s designed to make people feel welcome when they come into the gallery,” said Rob, the Bloom Fine Art Gallery manager.

Rob exhibited several art pieces on the Bloom Fine Art stand at The Elite London show.

The combined Lifestyle Showcase event in London was created to provide opportunities for businesses to promote and showcase themselves while meeting customers and suppliers.

Rob enjoyed the “opportunities to connect with other like-minded businesses”. The event “exceeded the expectations”.

The award-winning Northamptonshire artist, Kealey Farmer, and her limited edition art piece, the ‘Best of British 10’ artwork.

Sir David Jason was photographed on the Bloom Fine Art stand at the event. The proud owner of 'Best of British 10' artwork made time for pictures, autographs, and conversations with his fans.

“It was an absolute spine-tingling moment to meet such a national treasure like that. He’s been a childhood hero for me growing up,” said Rob.

Kealey's ‘Best of British 10’ artwork grabbed Sir David Jason’s attention.

“He was in full admiration of all the artwork we had on the stand and was particularly drawn to this piece. Just golden moments which I should never forget,” said Rob.

Kealey and Rob Farmer's independent Bloom Fine Art Gallery in Towcester, Northamptonshire.

Kealey started the ‘Best of British’ artwork series ten years ago, with ‘Best of British 10’ serving as the decade's culminating piece.

“It’s a nostalgic sentiment-based piece that evokes all those lovely childhood memories. It’s always quite fascinating watching people’s reactions to it,” said Kealey.

Kealey made the piece in alignment with the Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

“This piece is really special because I picked all the different elements from the last ten pieces that I know people would love,” said Kealey.

Kealey’s art is “emotion-based”. She “met hundreds and hundreds of people” and painted “thousands of paintings” by now.

“As an artist, I work in a studio by myself in isolation and I have no idea how my work connects with people.

“But when you see people and chat with people and they tell you how much it means to them, I can say with absolute certainty now it’s something that touches them inside. It does mean something,” said Kealey.

