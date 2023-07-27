Artists take over Boughton House for Northants Open Studios...the prequel!

Northants Open Studios encourages potters, painters, sculptors, textile artists, printmakers, jewellery makers and every kind of creative in between to bare their studios to the public so you can see first hand where the magic happens. As part of the event, various galleries and exhibition spaces across the county host their own collections and exhibitions, celebrating everything that is great about local art in Northamptonshire.

As a pre-event for NOS, from 31 July for the month of August, Boughton House is welcoming local artists Annette Sykes, Katy Dynes, Emma Saul and Vanessa Halton who are showing a range of works from figurative and illustrative to landscape and abstract, all in their signature styles. It will be open every Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday in August 1pm-5pm.

Artist Annette Sykes said “We’re all thrilled to be taking part in this exhibition in such a unique space, and we’ve been planning it for months. Our work is all very different from each other so I’m really looking forward to seeing how it all works together on the walls of this beautiful space! Hopefully, with the summer holidays coming, people will visit the amazing house and gardens and pop in to have a look at our exhibition at the same time.”

Artist Annette Sykes with her work

Katie Boyce, Director and organiser of NOS says “Boughton House is a real supporter of the arts in Northamptonshire and we’re very grateful for them hosting this exhibition and kicking off NOS to give people a taster of what’s to come in September.”

Northants Open Studios runs for the month of September and there is a brochure and website detailing which studios and exhibitions are open and when. The official NOS starts on 2 September with a launch party at the Central Exhibition at Lamport Hall, who sponsor the event. This exhibition showcases one or two works from every artist taking part and is a great starting point for visitors to see whose work they like and which artists they may like to visit.

Since relaunching in 2020, the Northants Open Studios has brought together an ever growing number of talented artists and last year welcomed over 12500 people, with over 2800 people visiting the Central Exhibition over the month of September, and generated over £32000 in sales.

