Artist paints County Ground in Northampton
International artist, Andy Brown was back in action this weekend painting the day's play at the County Ground. Andy painted as Northamptonshire took on Glamorgan, capturing the features of the stadium, along with the match as it happened. Andy has painted sports live all around the world for over 10 years and is back in the UK after painting the England vs India test series this past winter.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Andy finishes all of his works live at the events in which he works.
This canvas captures the two teams, the historic pavilion, club supporters shop, the ice cream van, some hardy Northamptonshire fans braving the cold and a one eyed cricket loving cat! Following on from painting the England and India Cricket teams Andy is planning to paint all 18 county teams. He is also being commissioned by Cricket West Indies to paint the matches at this years Cricket World Cup.
The original canvas and signed prints are available on Andy's website www.andybrownstadiums.com