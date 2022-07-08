Art festival returning to Northamptonshire “bigger and better than ever before” this September

Northants Open Studios (NOS) Art Festival will be returning to Lamport Hall this September.

It will be “bigger and better than ever before”, with over 160 artists taking part from September 3 to 25.

The central exhibition will be happening at Lamport Hall, with a display of 288 pieces of art to admire.

Mark Herrod, director at Lamport Hall, said: “I am delighted to host the festival in our spectacular stableyard this year.

“Art and the arts are the foundation of cultural fulfilment in Northamptonshire, bringing people together from all backgrounds to celebrate creativity.”

“The largest visual arts festival in and around the county” will also welcome visitors to the artists’ homes, studios or gardens to share their work, and in the 15 venues hosting group exhibitions.

The event will run every Wednesday to Sunday in September, from 10am until 4pm.

Katie Boyce, director at NOS, said: “I encourage everyone to visit and discover this for themselves.

“It’s not every day an artist will open up their secret world for us all to experience.

“Everything comes together in the studio, the place where that spark of inspiration catches fire.”

NOS has been running since the mid-1990s and relaunched online in 2020 – which has now evolved into a large, in-person visual arts festival across Northamptonshire.

Katie said: “NOS is very inclusive and we feel art should be celebrated and enjoyed by everyone.”