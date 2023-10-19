‘Affectionate love letter to Northampton’ - interactive art welcomes visitors to University bar

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brainchild of Senior Marketing Lecturer Kardi Somerfield, the ‘I Spy’ installation depicts hundreds of people, real, or inspired by real people, as well as the architecture and folklore of the town.

Visitors interact by going online and accepting ‘Where’s Wally’ style challenges to find particular people, buildings or hidden elements in the installation.

Kardi said she has worked over the last few months with the University’s Catering and Commercial Manager Chris Rockall, and her marketing students who helped with some of the research towards the project.

Kardi Somerfield (left) with student Poppy Lloyd

Born in Yorkshire, Kardi said: “This has been all my weekends for the last two months, it’s been fun collaborating with Chris and the students because everyone’s got an opinion about what should be in here.

“I’ve been drawing Northampton for years and what I think my illustrations capture about Northampton and why I was probably asked to do it, there’re an affectionate view of this town.

“While there are lovely buildings, it’s not chocolate boxy, but it is interesting. It’s quirky, it’s colourful, and it’s a little bit rebellious and I think this really speaks about my love of this place and its people.

“Anyone who thinks nothing happens in Northampton just needs to look at this, there’s so much going on, it’s really cool town.”

Third year Marketing student Poppy Lloyd grew up in Northampton and jumped at the chance to help out. She said: “It captures community and characters. There’s an endless number of interesting characters knocking around Northampton, but there’s a real community feeling in the town.

“It’s a very big town and there are a lot of villages, but everyone watches out for everyone else and hopefully this will bring more people into the University and they’ll see we are very much part of the community too.”

Chris Rockall added: "This interactive element is an exciting addition to The Waterside Restaurant, which was made possible by the recent expansion of a new Games Room.

“The wall is in a space which is open to the public as well as students so we hope it will be a source of enjoyment and engagement for our diners."

The Waterside Bar & Restaurant is located on the University of Northampton’s Waterside Campus. With its picturesque views of the Nene Waterside, the restaurant is open to the public.