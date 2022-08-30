Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The beautiful village of Alderton is planning to reopen its long-running annual art festival on Saturday September 3 and Sunday September 4 after having a break due to Covid restrictions.

To be held at St Margaret’s Church, around 200 framed original works of art by local artists will be on display, along with more unframed originals and prints.

If you are interested in finding out more about our local talent it will be a great weekend to discover a new favourite artist to support and be inspired by. With a People’s Choice Award being handed out, you can also vote for your favourite as you walk around.

Not only will the weekend be a collection of wonderful creations, it will also be a chance to enjoy some bonus added extras. Afternoon teas, a BBQ and a real ale tent will be available for refreshments, and a craft fair, white elephant stall, book stall and prize draw will also be set up for the weekend.

Craft fair traders will include a selection of local producers, selling dog treats and accessories, pickles and jams, pre-loved and second-hand stalls and spicy curry sauces. The festival will also be supporting local crafters who will be displaying original jewellery, woodwork, soaps and bags. so there will be plenty to browse through.

If you want to find out more, you can visit www.aldertonartfestival.co.uk