Art exhibition at Long Buckby Library and Hub

poster for exhibition

Taking inspiration from the Northern European landscape, both at home and further afield, Maria Summerscale (b.1945) uses acrylics, water-mixable oils, watercolour, inks, pencil and marker pens, and sometimes mixed media, to create striking images that through colour, pattern, layers and texture convey the change of light across the seasons.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Using a quick pencil sketch as a springboard for a more considered piece follows the practices of William Turner, Samuel Palmer and the 20th Century artists Paul Nash and Eric Ravilious,.

Her keen appreciation of natural forms – trees, woods, mountains, the coast – is regulated by balance and proportion, principles that lean on a training in graphic design at Manchester College of Art and Design, the field in which she briefly worked in Switzerland and Germany before returning to teach art and design in her native England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now retired and based in Long Buckby, she is active in several community projects; from 2020 she spearheaded a programme of tree planting that will improve the local environment in the decades to come. She further supports village life by designing posters for events organised by the library and other voluntary organisations.

Maria at exhibition

She continues to extend her reach, both in subject matter, materials and techniques, and attends weekly classes in Leamington Spa for painting and life drawing, as well as residential courses in Devon and Norfolk.