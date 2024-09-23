Armed Forces Community information event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The University Hospitals of Northamptonshire (UHN) - which is made up of Northampton General and Kettering General Hospitals - is working with local partners to bring together a day of information and support to the local Armed Forces Community. The information day will bring together a combination of local and national charities and organisations that can support those who have – or still are – serving in the Armed Forces. The event will take place ON Wednesday, 25 September 2024 will be held in Northampton's Guildhall and begins at 11am and finishes at 3pm.

UHN is working with local partners to bring together a day of information and support to the local Armed Forces Community. NGH works with the Defence Medical Welfare Service (DMWS) to employ a Welfare Support Officer. DMWS support all members of the Armed Forces Community across the services, including serving personnel, reservists, veterans, and their family members/carers.

Their services are proven to help people have improved experiences of healthcare and recover from illness quickly. Anna Ferres-Gomes is the DMWS Welfare Officer. She is based at NGH but also supports colleagues at Kettering General Hospital.

Anna said “Following on from the success of the first event last year, another had to be organised for this year – bigger and better. We have moved the event to the Guildhall in Northampton to enable more visitors to attend with easier parking and transport links”

Anna Ferrira-Gomes from the Defence Medical Welfare Serice (DMWS)

At the event, there will be the opportunity to learn more about the support available to the Armed Forces Community across Northamptonshire.

Many organisations work together to support the Armed Forces Community and will attend this event; including the Royal British Legion, SSAFA, the UHN Volunteers, Northamptonshire Carers, Fighting with Pride, Help for Heroes and many others

There will be advice for businesses and organisations on how to sign up for the Armed Forces Covenant and progress through the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme.

Anna says “There are countless benefits to taking on members of the Armed Forces Community. They bring with them a huge range of transferable skills and I would encourage any organisation, large or small, to consider signing the Armed Forces Covenant and joining the Employer Recognition Scheme”

Whether you’re a member of the Armed Forces, a veteran or simply want to learn more, we hope you’ll be able to join us.

This event has been organised by Defence Medical Welfare Service in Partnership with West Northamptonshire Council and the University Hospitals of Northamptonshire.