Are you into Thrifting? If you aren’t, you should be. Here's my guide to saving money...and details of my first public event

What is thrifting? Simply put, thrifting means to go shopping at a charity shop, carboot or flea market where you'll find gently used items at discounted prices. Thrifted items have been loved by a previous owner, but are usually in good shape with enough life left to be useful to a new owner. You can do this online with eBay, vinted and depop but it can be slow and you can’t try on the items.
By Laura CooperContributor
Published 4th Jul 2023, 10:49 BST- 2 min read

As a single mum, who doesn't have as much disposable income as I would like and what I do have gets spent on the children, I started to buy second hand clothes for myself.

I had always gone into charity shops but they were a bit hit and miss. So I started to sell and buy my clothes on vinted, its absolutely brilliant but I found I had boxes and bags of clothes just sat in boxes waiting for someone to buy them.

After speaking with a friend about ways to make money and a potential business venture I had thought about a pop up thrift shop.

Thursday 6th July
Where people can sell their preloved clothes under one roof. I put a post on social media and a lot of people thought it was a great idea.

Thrifty Thursday was created. I got straight to work and I have my first event on,

THURSDAY 6th JULY, Cransley Village Hall, NN14 1PY.

All stalls have sold out, but we need as many people as possible to come along and have a little look and hopefully grab a bargain. Doors open at 6pm and it's free entry, just bring some cash and a bag for life.

Why go thrifting?

The benefits of thrifting are:

supports sustainability

less clothes in landfill

saves you lots of pennies

makes you pennies as a seller

great for community spirit

helps eliminate throwaway fashion so less work for the vulnerable working in sweat shops

I am really excited about bringing this to Northamptonshire and I am on the look out for other venues that would like to host a Thrifty Thursday event. Stalls are still available for the 26th July (it's a Wednesday though) at Barton Seagrave Village Hall.

If you would like anymore information please email

so[email protected]

Hopefully see you all there, happy thrifting.

