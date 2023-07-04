Are you into Thrifting? If you aren’t, you should be. Here's my guide to saving money...and details of my first public event
As a single mum, who doesn't have as much disposable income as I would like and what I do have gets spent on the children, I started to buy second hand clothes for myself.
I had always gone into charity shops but they were a bit hit and miss. So I started to sell and buy my clothes on vinted, its absolutely brilliant but I found I had boxes and bags of clothes just sat in boxes waiting for someone to buy them.
After speaking with a friend about ways to make money and a potential business venture I had thought about a pop up thrift shop.
Where people can sell their preloved clothes under one roof. I put a post on social media and a lot of people thought it was a great idea.
Thrifty Thursday was created. I got straight to work and I have my first event on,
THURSDAY 6th JULY, Cransley Village Hall, NN14 1PY.
All stalls have sold out, but we need as many people as possible to come along and have a little look and hopefully grab a bargain. Doors open at 6pm and it's free entry, just bring some cash and a bag for life.
Why go thrifting?
The benefits of thrifting are:
supports sustainability
less clothes in landfill
saves you lots of pennies
makes you pennies as a seller
great for community spirit
helps eliminate throwaway fashion so less work for the vulnerable working in sweat shops
I am really excited about bringing this to Northamptonshire and I am on the look out for other venues that would like to host a Thrifty Thursday event. Stalls are still available for the 26th July (it's a Wednesday though) at Barton Seagrave Village Hall.
If you would like anymore information please email
Hopefully see you all there, happy thrifting.