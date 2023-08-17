News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53

Are you into Thrifting? If you aren’t, you should be!

What is thrifting? Simply put, thrifting means to go shopping at a charity shop, carboot or flea market where you'll find gently used items at discounted prices. Thrifted items have been loved by a previous owner, but are usually in good shape with enough life left to be useful to a new owner. You can do this online with eBay, vinted and depop but it can be slow and you can’t try on the items.
By Laura CooperContributor
Published 17th Aug 2023, 09:08 BST- 2 min read

As a single mum, who doesn't have as much disposable income as I would like and what I do have gets spent on the children, I started to buy second hand clothes for myself.

I had always gone into charity shops but they were a bit hit and miss. So I started to sell and buy my clothes on vinted, its absolutely brilliant but I found I had boxes and bags of clothes just sat in boxes waiting for someone to buy them.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After speaking with a friend about ways to make money and a potential business venture I had thought about a pop up thrift shop.

Event PosterEvent Poster
Event Poster
Most Popular

Where people can sell their preloved clothes under one roof. I put a post on social media and a lot of people thought it was a great idea. The first event was amazing 9 stalls and over 80 shoppers. The second event was crazy boasting 25 stalls and over 200 shoppers!

We have booked a third event. All 25 stalls have sold out, but we need as many people as possible to come along and have a little look and hopefully grab a bargain. Doors open at 6pm for the VIP slots , just bring some cash (lots of change) and a bag for life or maybe two.

Why go thrifting?

The benefits of thrifting are:

Get Thrifty 2nd event Get Thrifty 2nd event
Get Thrifty 2nd event

•supports sustainability

•less clothes in landfill

•saves you pennies

•makes you pennies as a seller

•great for community spirit

•helps eliminate throwaway fashion so less work for the vulnerable working in sweat shops

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

I am really excited about bringing this event to kettering, Northamptonshire and I am on the look out for other venues that would like to host a GET THRIFTY event. Stalls are SOLD OUT but we have lots of tickets available online still available for the 3rd October 2023 at the CORN MARKET HALL.

If you would like anymore information please email

[email protected]

tickets for sale at:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/694129198117?aff=oddtdtcreator

general admission is £2 on the door, doors open at 1845, no change given on the door so please bring the correct change to prevent queues.

Hopefully see you all there, happy thrifting.

Related topics:Northamptonshire