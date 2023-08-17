Are you into Thrifting? If you aren’t, you should be!

As a single mum, who doesn't have as much disposable income as I would like and what I do have gets spent on the children, I started to buy second hand clothes for myself.

I had always gone into charity shops but they were a bit hit and miss. So I started to sell and buy my clothes on vinted, its absolutely brilliant but I found I had boxes and bags of clothes just sat in boxes waiting for someone to buy them.

After speaking with a friend about ways to make money and a potential business venture I had thought about a pop up thrift shop.

Event Poster

Where people can sell their preloved clothes under one roof. I put a post on social media and a lot of people thought it was a great idea. The first event was amazing 9 stalls and over 80 shoppers. The second event was crazy boasting 25 stalls and over 200 shoppers!

We have booked a third event. All 25 stalls have sold out, but we need as many people as possible to come along and have a little look and hopefully grab a bargain. Doors open at 6pm for the VIP slots , just bring some cash (lots of change) and a bag for life or maybe two.

Why go thrifting?

The benefits of thrifting are:

Get Thrifty 2nd event

•supports sustainability

•less clothes in landfill

•saves you pennies

•makes you pennies as a seller

•great for community spirit

•helps eliminate throwaway fashion so less work for the vulnerable working in sweat shops

I am really excited about bringing this event to kettering, Northamptonshire and I am on the look out for other venues that would like to host a GET THRIFTY event. Stalls are SOLD OUT but we have lots of tickets available online still available for the 3rd October 2023 at the CORN MARKET HALL.

If you would like anymore information please email

tickets for sale at:

general admission is £2 on the door, doors open at 1845, no change given on the door so please bring the correct change to prevent queues.