Are there questions you want to ask Northampton Town Council? Residents invited to Annual Town Meeting

Residents of the Northampton parish area are invited to attend Northampton Town Council’s Annual Town Meeting on Monday 22nd May, at 6pm in the Jeffery Room of the Guildhall on St Giles’ Square, Northampton.

The meeting, also referred to as the Town Electors Meeting, is open to all those on the electoral roll in Northampton parish and provides an opportunity for the public to ask questions to the Town Council. The meeting will be hosted by the Mayor of Northampton, Cllr Stephen Hibbert.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those attending will hear from West Northamptonshire Council’s Regeneration Team, who will give a presentation on the various regeneration work taking place in the town centre, and the Northamptonshire Police Town Centre Team will also be on hand to discuss any policing matters in and around the area.

Northampton Guildhall

Northampton Town Council’s Clerk, Stuart Carter said: “This meeting is a chance for residents to come along and talk to the Town Council about its work and is one of the many ways that we engage with communities in Northampton.

“As a council, we are now in our second year of operation, so we welcome residents’ views on how we can support communities and are also keen to get feedback on the work we do.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad