Architecture Week: A series of talks and insights during Heritage Open Day Week

Architecture Week @ 78 Derngate – The Charles Rennie Mackintosh House In collaboration with MWK Architects, and by way of a fund-raiser for 78 Derngate - we are running a series of architecture-led talks about heritage, culture, business and sustainability. We will also be exploring all the positives about Northampton as a town in which to live and work.

To help celebrate Heritage Open Day Week and to highlight all the positives of Northampton as a place in which to work and live, this series of Talks will all be held at the Charles Rennie Mackintosh House in the heart of the town. Join us for a varied series of inspirational sessions!

Monday 9th September 18:00 - 20:30 - Mackintosh in Northampton: Explore the Mackintosh House - Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the house at their own pace before the Talk begins; incorporating the transformation of 78 Derngate by the addition of the new extension and the importance of re-imagining our heritage buildings.

Tuesday 10th September 12:00 - 14:30 - Explore the World of Landscape Design - Featuring the work of multi award-winning landscape architect and garden designer, Lucy Bravington. With over 12 years' experience, Lucy's designs are celebrated for their geometry and timeless appeal. Following this, Matthew Plowe will showcase how Millboard - a leading company renowned for its innovative and sustainable outdoor flooring solutions - can elevate landscape design.

Tuesday 10th September 18:00 - 20:30 - Women in Conservation - 3 panellists will share their unique journeys within the realms of Conservation Architecture followed by Sarah Hollis, Chair of Women in Planning who will chair the discussion of the role women play in preserving heritage sites in a traditionally male-dominated sector. The heritage house will again be open to view.

Wednesday 11th September 18:00 - 20:30 - A Northampton 'Love Affair' - A chance to celebrate, embrace and appreciate Northampton! In Conversation with invited speakers who will introduce themselves and their businesses, highlighting the importance of local people helping to create a vibrant and thriving town! ~Sponsored by Yellow Bourbon.

Friday 13th September 18:00 - 20:30 - Towards Net Zero... But How? - Discover the future of sustainable architecture during an inspiring evening with industry experts. Robert Bizley of Prewett Bizley Architects will unveil cutting-edge techniques and real-world examples showcasing the transformative power of retrofitting. Don't miss the chance to gain exclusive insights and be part of the conversation helping to shape tomorrow's architecture!!

All events are £15 except Wednesday 11th September - Drinks available at all Talks - https://www.78derngate.org.uk/whats-on