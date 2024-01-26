Apprentice star headlines BID networking session
The ‘BID Business Networking’ session will be held at Vulcan Works from 5pm on Thursday, 22 February, with guest speaker Nick Hewer from BBC’s The Apprentice.
The event, organised by Northampton Town Centre Business Improvement District (BID), will be aimed at companies operating in the professional services sector and aims to bring local businesses closer together.
Mark Mullen, operations manager of Northampton Town Centre BID, said: “As the voice of town centre businesses, we wanted to provide a platform to allow businesses to get together, meet each other and establish closer working relationships that will ultimately benefit the whole town.
“BID Business Networking is an informal session that gives people the chance to meet other local businesses and hear from a range of guest speakers. We are delighted to be welcoming Nick Hewer and we look forward to hearing more about his life in business, working with Sir Alan Sugar and going on to star on our TV screens in The Apprentice and Countdown.”
Tickets for the event are free and are strictly limited to two per business. Priority will be given to BID levy-paying businesses operating in the professional services sector.
Nick Hewer said: “Working in business has been a huge part of my life and I can’t wait to share my experiences of life in Sir Alan Sugar’s boardroom and with businesses right here in Northampton.”
For more details, and to book your place at the BID Business Networking session, visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/bid-business-networking-professional-services-tickets-810375724607?aff=oddtdtcreator.