The Anglia Comedy Allstars debuts at The Old Savoy - Home of the Deco Theatre, Northampton this July, with a superb line-up featuring the amazing Sara Pascoe, Seann Walsh, Rhys James & Laura Lexx!

Sara Pascoe decided she wanted to be famous at 14 years old. Since then, she has auditioned for Barrymore, scared Pete Burns and ruined Hugh Grant’s birthday - but look at her now… (please look, she needs you to look. And clap. And laugh. And then clap again).

She wrote and starred in her recent BBC 2 sitcom Out Of Her Mind, and is the celebrated host of BBC 2’s The Great British Sewing Bee, BBC’s Last Woman on Earth, Dave’s Comedians Giving Lectures and Comedy Central’s Guessable.

Anglia Comedy Allstars

★★★★ “A comic in her prime” – The Times

-------------

Seann Walsh has been described by the Guardian as ‘the best observational comedian of his generation’; this Edinburgh Award nominee’s last UK tour show ended with standing ovations around the country. Seann has starred in Netflix’s Flinch, Live at the Apollo, Tonight at the London Palladium, Celebrity Juice, The Stand Up Sketch Show, Virtually Famous, 8 Out of 10 Cats, Chatty Man and Stand Up Central.

★★★★ “Hugely funny, deliciously entertaining” – The Times

-------------

Rhys James is an accomplished comedian, writer and actor who you will have seen on Live at the Apollo, Roast Battle, Russell Howard’s Stand Up Central A League of Their Own and as a regular panellist on Mock The Week. He has performed six solo shows at the Edinburgh Fringe to sell-out audiences and critical acclaim, with his show ‘Snitch’ being one of the best reviewed comedy shows of the year.

★★★★ “A cut above his humdrum peers” – The Independent

-------------

Comedian, author, improvisor and actor Laura Lexx is vivacious, impassioned, smart and one of the best female comedians currently performing. Born and bred in the home county of Somerset Laura’s homely demeanour, warmth and energy delightfully juxtapose her biting wit, sharp tongue and brutal audience take downs.

Laura debuted on Live at The Apollo in 2018 and received an unprecedented reaction both from the live crowd and audiences at home.

★★★★ “A stand-up star is born. Laura Lexx is a tour-de-force” – The Telegraph

This show is not to be missed!

Strictly over 18s only.

Please note that the line-up may be subject to change without notice.