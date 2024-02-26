An Evening with Penny & Pete: Rushden, NN10

TICKETS ARE £12.50 EACH PLUS BOOKING FEE OF 15P Book here: https://www.trybooking.co.uk/CUOO Penny-Psychic Readings and Pete Barry Spiritual Medium collaborates once again to bring you a a live Evening with Penny & Pete. The Evening consists of a fun Evening of Clairvoyance & Mediumship with 2 x 45 minute Demonstrations from Penny & Pete. Penny & Pete both work very differently with their abilities and each will share their amazing gifts to stun you with Spiritual evidence. There will be an interval between demonstrations. The King Edward 7th also do a fab menu, so you may wish to eat before or during the Event. Everyone over the age of 18 is welcome!!! Please park respectfully in the streets around Pub Please check out our websites: https://www.penny-psychicreadings.co.uk https://www.petebarryspiritualmedium.co.uk Join our Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/2505120299611629 All food and drink consumed during the Event must be purchased on the premises. Strictly Over 18's only For Entertainment Purposes Only Terms and Conditions apply