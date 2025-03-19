An Evening with Katie Price and Kerry Katona

Saturday 27 September 2025 7:30pm - ends at 9:50pm Katie and Kerry arrive in Northampton as part of their tell-all tour!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having been friends for over twenty years, they are looking forward hitting the road together and sharing stories of marriage and divorce, bankruptcy, ‘I’m A Celebrity’, the importance of family, their constant press attention and turning their lives around.

There will also be some song and dance and an opportunity for audience questions in an evening that promises to be warm, inspirational, motivational and lots of fun!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is also a limited opportunity to purchase a meet and greet pass which includes a photo (taken on your own phone / camera) with Katie and Kerry and one (flat) item personally signed by each of them..

NB: Recommended age restriction of 18+ (16+ with parent or guardian)

Tickets £25 per person

Book tickets www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or Call The Box Office 01604 491005 Monday - Friday 10am - 4pm and Saturday 10am - 2pm