An evening with Katie Price and Kerry Katona
Having been friends for over twenty years, they are looking forward hitting the road together and sharing stories of marriage and divorce, bankruptcy, ‘I’m A Celebrity’, the importance of family, their constant press attention and turning their lives around.
There will also be some song and dance and an opportunity for audience questions in an evening that promises to be warm, inspirational, motivational and lots of fun!
There is also a limited opportunity to purchase a meet and greet pass which includes a photo (taken on your own phone / camera) with Katie and Kerry and one (flat) item personally signed by each of them..
NB: Recommended age restriction of 18+ (16+ with parent or guardian)
Tickets £25 per person
Book tickets www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or Call The Box Office 01604 491005 Monday - Friday 10am - 4pm and Saturday 10am - 2pm