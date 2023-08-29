Award-winning author Steve will share his compelling inspirational story at the intimate evening, being staged at the luxury boutique hotel based in Faringdon, Oxfordshire, on Wednesday, 6th September.

At the charity dinner Steve will share insights into the journey of becoming a world-class athlete, his experiences, and challenges, including his fight against early-onset dementia and efforts to promote safety in the game for generations to come.

Discerning diners attending the evening event will enjoy six courses of culinary creations with £10 from each ticket purchased being donated to the HeadOn Foundation, the charity founded by the famous sportsman.