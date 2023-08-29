News you can trust since 1931
An evening with former Northampton Saints star Steve Thompson MBE

Sporting star and rugby legend Steve Thompson MBE has been announced as the host of an exclusive event being staged at The Old Crown Coaching Inn, including a lavish six course dining experience where the guest speaker will be the renowned hooker from England’s 2003 Rugby World Cup-winning team.
By Jack HollisContributor
Published 29th Aug 2023, 15:03 BST- 1 min read

Award-winning author Steve will share his compelling inspirational story at the intimate evening, being staged at the luxury boutique hotel based in Faringdon, Oxfordshire, on Wednesday, 6th September.

At the charity dinner Steve will share insights into the journey of becoming a world-class athlete, his experiences, and challenges, including his fight against early-onset dementia and efforts to promote safety in the game for generations to come.

Discerning diners attending the evening event will enjoy six courses of culinary creations with £10 from each ticket purchased being donated to the HeadOn Foundation, the charity founded by the famous sportsman.

To purchase tickets go to https://www.opentable.com/booking/experiences-availability?rid=279606&restref=279606&experienceId=185145

