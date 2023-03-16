News you can trust since 1931
An evening with Adan Frost coming to The Lighthouse Theatre in Kettering!

This show is enlightening and engaging, promising to leave you eager to head home and get your gardening gloves on

By Laura NortonContributor
Published 16th Mar 2023, 15:58 GMT- 2 min read

Due to overwhelming public demand Gardeners’ World presenter Adam Frost has announced more dates to his ‘An Evening With Adam Frost’ tour in 2023. The tour will be at Kettering's The Lighthouse Theatre 30th March.

The award winning British garden designer will give advice and tell amusing stories from a lifetime in the garden.

Best known for his successes at RHS Chelsea Flower Show, Adam will explore his love for the great outdoors. His interest started from a very young age whilst helping his grandparents with their allotment and he became fascinated with watching plants and vegetables grow, and the wildlife it attracted.

From working with Geoff Hamilton at Barnsdale Gardens to going solo in 1996 for the rollercoaster ride of designing multiple award-winning show gardens there is nothing that he doesn’t know about gardening! Adam remains passionate about inspiring adults and children alike to start their own horticultural journeys. This show is enlightening and engaging, promising to leave you eager to head home and get your gardening gloves on.

Adam Frost is an award-winning British garden designer, TV presenter and motivational speaker. Aside from BBC’s Gardeners’ World (BBC Two), he also appears regularly on the BBC’s coverage of RHS Flower Show. He has also featured on The One Show and DIY SOS (BBC One) as well as The Alan Titchmarsh Show (ITV). In 2016 he won ‘Best New Talent’ at the RTS West Awards. Since 2007, Adam has amassed seven gold medals at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. He regularly lectures on a wide range of horticultural topics, both nationally and internationally and is a regular contributor to Gardeners’ World and other horticultural magazines.

For tickets visit https://www.fane.co.uk/adam-frost

