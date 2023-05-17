An Evening of Burlesque October 13th 2023 7.30pm at The Old Savoy in Northampton
A scintillating night out of sparkling entertainment, the UK’s longest running Burlesque show is back touring the nation and it’s bigger than ever.
Join us for the good old-fashioned night out as we bring you the ultimate variety show, blending stylish cabaret, comedy, music, circus and burlesque to light up all your senses.
Evening of Burlesque is an extravaganza of glitz and glamour! Expect fun, feathers, fan dancing, fabulous costumes plus specialty Artistes, Cabaret and Circus Stars, Comedians, World Guinness record holders and Champagne Showgirls! It’s the perfect night for everyone.
Tickets available at https://www.theoldsavoy.co.uk/event/aneveningofburlesque/ Or by calling our box office on 01604 491005