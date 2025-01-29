An empowering sport for all: Join in with girls’ and women's rugby at Casuals

Casuals girls sides are going from strength to strength

With just over 200 days to go until the Womens’ Rugby World Cup kicks off in Sunderland and interest building in the sport, Northampton Casuals is encouraging local ladies and girls interested in rugby to join their squads.

A popular grassroots club in the town, Northampton Casuals RFC turned 100 in 2021 and continues to grow and develop its rugby offerings - giving all players an inclusive, welcoming and enjoyable experience.

Casuals has been building its girls rugby offering for several years and now boasts a thriving set up, with teams for Under 12, Under 14 and Under 16s, giving girls a pathway from mini rugby right through to senior rugby.

“The emphasis is firmly on fun and enjoyment at Casuals,” comments Vickie Dillon-Davies, coach for the women’s and Under 14 girls’ sides. “Rugby is a brilliant game for all shapes, sizes and backgrounds, and it’s the most wonderful thing to be part of a team. We notice that it really builds confidence in girls as they connect with like-minded teammates, develop new skills and enjoy the special camaraderie you only find on a rugby pitch.”

The emphasis is on fun whilst building key skills at Casuals

Building on the girls team success, the Northampton Casuals Ladies team formed just last summer when an enthusiastic group of women who turned up for fitness sessions decided to keep developing and form their own team. The ladies have played a handful of matches and compete at Inner Warrior level, which is a development competition directly aimed at beginners.

Carys Wellicome, who is developing Casuals women’s team added: “Women’s rugby is one of the fastest growing sports now, and we’ve gone from a handful of women to over 15 ladies regularly coming to training. Rugby is a real escape from the pressures and responsibilities many of us carry in daily life, so being able to run around in the mud having a laugh with a bunch of friends is just the perfect antidote!”

If you’re considering giving rugby a try, why not come down to Casuals and see what all the fuss is about? We’d love to see you there.

Northampton Casuals girls teams train on a Tuesday (Under 16), Thursday (Under 12 and Under 14) and Sundays. The ladies train on a Tuesday evening at 7.30pm, and play games on Sundays. To find out more, contact us on social media or call Vickie on 07711 503659.