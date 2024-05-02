An amazing array of musical talent on show at Nevill Holt Festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s party time at Nevill Holt as soprano Mary Bevan, tenor Nicky Spence and Joseph Middleton join forces for an evening of songs by Noël Coward and his contemporaries. Three of the UK’s most popular recitalists gather for an imagined party where they bring to life a colourful cacophony of characters. By turns touching, intimate, riotous, thoughtful, funny and heartbreaking, this fictional salon will explore all aspects of life and be sure to entertain its many guests.

A French Affair will feature the brilliant artistry of three-time GRAMMY® winner Cécile McLorin Salvant and American Pianist Association Fellow Dan Tepfer. Both Cécile and Dan are Franco-American and this very special show will pay homage to the historic love affair between Jazz and 20th century French popular and classical repertoire. From Piaf, to Barbara to Brel the show will feature the much loved, the new, and the dramatic. The duo will be accompanied by players from the world-famous Britten Sinfonia.

Barbara: The Black Eagle explores the extraordinary life and work of one of the greatest singer-songwriters of the Twentieth century. Barbara was born Monique Serf in Paris in 1930. She first became known for her interpretations of the songs of Jacques Brel and Georges Brassens, before developing her own uniquely intimate style of songwriting and performance. Jessica Walker and Joseph Atkins evoke Barbara’s inner conflict and brilliance in this homage to a forgotten star.

Ronnie Scott's Orchestra

Jalen Ngonda is one of the most captivating performers on today’s soul scene. His voice, equal parts raw feeling and elegance, exudes confidence and charm. Jalen's performance on Saturday 22 June will feature excerpts from his brand-new album, Come Around and Love Me. Earlier on the same day Jordan Mackampa brings his unique blend of R&B, soul and funk to the Festival.

On Friday 21 June The Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Orchestra will be playing their renowned club set. It reads like an A-Z of big band history, from 1930’s British dance band leader Henry Hall to the latest sounds from New York. On the way you can expect a nod in the direction of Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Lionel Hampton and Dizzy Gillespie. If that wasn’t enough, star vocalist Liane Carroll will be singing a selection of masterpieces from the Great American Songbook in the second set.

And finally on Saturday 22 June The Ronnie Scott’s All Stars take to the stage to celebrate The Ronnie Scott’s Story. Life at Ronnie’s is evocatively reimagined through tales of the club’s past visitors, from pop stars, film stars and politicians to comedians and royalty, but above all, the musicians who have performed there.