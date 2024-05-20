An amazing array of household names at this year’s Nevill Holt Festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Alongside the centrepiece production of Mozart’s The Magic Flute and a mini residency from the legendary Ronnie Scott’s jazz club, the programme of performances at this year’s festival features an embarrassment of riches when it comes to well known stars.

From the world of comedy highlights include Jason Byrne, who is bringing No Show. No Show isn’t a show, there is no show. Witness Jason using his infamous audience interactions, both on and off the stage, to hilarious effect. Jason Byrne’s inspired, original brand of high-energy lunacy ensures that he is one of the best selling acts at the Edinburgh Fringe and around the world. Seann Walsh’s trademark style of comedy is described as distinctively shambolic, intense and energetic. The Edinburgh Award Nominee makes his debut at Nevill Holt as part of the all-star comedy line up. Mark Watson is one of the UK’s most successful comedians. In his latest show Mark’s 12-year-old son has just got a phone. His 70-year-old dad has been through the most frightening experience of his life. He’ll consider the search for meaning that we’re all on, with or without Google.

From the worlds of podcasting and literature and inspired by Elizabeth Day's hugely popular podcast of the same name, How To Fail is part memoir, part manifesto. It is a book for anyone who has ever failed i.e. EVERYONE. Join the award-winning author and a special guest for a brilliantly funny, painfully honest celebration of the things that haven’t gone quite right. In a special tribute to the late Hilary Mantel and a celebration of her Booker Award-winning novel, and subsequent BBC drama, Wolf Hall acclaimed pianist Katherine Rokhill will be playing the original work composed by Debbie Wiseman created for the series. She'll be joined by the celebrated actor Anton Lesser (who played Sir Thomas More in the BBC series) who will read extracts from the novel. Professor Alice Roberts looks at how ancient bones hold the key to understanding the impact of violence and disease in medieval society. Her new book, Crypt, weaves together history, archaeology, and genetics to reveal how cutting-edge science is transforming our view of the past. Sunday Times-bestselling author Reverend Richard Coles discusses his latest novel in the Canon Clement series, Murder at the Monastery. A mysterious death occurs at the monastery, and Canon Daniel Clement thinks it might be murder. As dark secrets unfold, can Daniel solve the mystery?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And finally, get ready for a sensational evening of laughter and captivating stories as legendary cricket greats Jonathan Agnew, and Phil Tufnell step up to bat! Whether you're a devoted cricket fan eager for insider stories or just looking for a fun evening out, don't miss your chance to catch these two stars live in action!