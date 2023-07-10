Amy A Tribute 3rd February 2024 7:30 pm The Old Savoy in Northampton
Amy A Tribute is an 8 piece band with full horn section/backing singers.
They are all musicians with a goal to recreate the sound of Amy Winehouse. Whether it be from her BBC concerts or staying true to the original recordings. This band isn’t about looking like Amy, they aim to stay true to the sound of the Winehouse/Ronson style, with a full horn section, including baritone sax & flute.
Tickets available at https://www.theoldsavoy.co.uk/event/amy-a-tribute/Or by calling our box office on 01604 491005
Adult tickets £22.50Concessions £20