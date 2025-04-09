Amputation Foundation to host inspirational open day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We are excited to announce an inspirational Open Day, hosted by Amputation Foundation and Active in Motion, part of Adrenaline Alley, Corby, which will take place on Sunday, 13 April.

This ‘Have a Go’ event promises to be an inspiring and inclusive experience, to allow amputees, their families and people with disabilities to take part in interactive sessions using specially adapted power-assisted equipment. The event welcomes individuals of all abilities to explore the life-changing benefits of movement and community support.

The two interactive sessions are free for participants to take part in:

10:30am - 12.30pm

Using the specially adapted gym equipment

1.30pm – 3.30pm

This unique collaboration brings together passionate organisations with a shared vision—to empower individuals, break down barriers, and support those facing challenges in their daily lives.

A Partnership That Changes Lives

The Amputation Foundation (AF) is a charity born from two remarkable individuals—a military veteran who sustained life-altering injuries in Afghanistan and a civilian who overcame the devastating effects of a road traffic accident. Their experiences fuelled a passion to support amputees and their families through immediate, empathetic, and effective assistance. AF provides vital resources, including peer mentoring, support groups, prosthetics guidance, and rehabilitation workshops, helping amputees across the UK regain independence and confidence.

Amputation Foundation are kindly supported by Rothera Bray Solicitors who provide legal support and representation for injured clients. Rothera Bray are Midlands based, and their specialist serious injury team represents a number of clients with life-changing and permanent injuries, including amputees, spinal cord injured patients and those with brain and other catastrophic injuries including those injured during birth. Meanwhile, Active In Motion (AIM) is an innovative Health & Wellbeing Centre dedicated to improving quality of life through movement. Using power-assisted equipment, functional fitness tools, and specialised programs, AIM welcomes individuals who have experienced disabilities, social exclusion, rehabilitation needs, mental health challenges, and more. By fostering a supportive and inclusive environment, AIM empowers members to improve their physical strength, mobility, and mental well-being while creating a sense of community.

What to Expect on the Open Day

Visitors will have the opportunity to:

Experience Innerva power-assisted equipment & functional training tools

Meet and hear inspiring stories from Amputation Foundation representatives

Engage in tailored fitness and rehabilitation activities

Connect with like-minded individuals in a supportive community

Learn about the powerful impact of movement on both physical & mental health

Have a guided tour of AA and see the biggest indoor action sports centre in Europe

Meet representatives from Rothera Bray solicitors, who will advise anybody suffering from a life-changing injury

This Open Day isn’t just about fitness—it’s about changing lives, building confidence, and proving that everyone, regardless of ability, deserves access to movement and well-being.

Join Us!

We invite local residents, healthcare professionals, community groups, and media representatives to attend and experience first-hand the transformative work of Amputation Foundation and Active In Motion.

Let’s move together, break down barriers, and create a healthier, more connected community!