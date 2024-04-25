American artist and singer-songwriter Dean Friedman announces The Return Of SongFest

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

SongFest, in its fith year, was conceived by Friedman and friends as an indoor, boutique music festival, providing an appreciative, listening audience with an intimate, concert experience, focusing on excellent songs and their creators. A mudless music-fest – no bumbershoots required!

The Artist Lineup for SongFest 2024 includes some of the finest singer-songwriters working today, including luminaries Matt Black (Bright Eyes, Nine Million Bicycles, Wombles) and Ian Shaw (2x BBC Jazz Awards winner), plus outstanding singer-songwriters: Boothby Graffoe, Tracey Curtis, Lach, Charlotte Campbell, Rainbow Frog Biscuit, Daniel Cainer, Vance Gilbert, Nia Nicholls, Barbara, Colm Gavin and joined by SongFest founder, Dean Friedman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Friedman, the songwriter/recording-artist behind chart-topping classics like, Lucky Stars, Lydia, Ariel and “Well, Well,” Said the Rocking Chair’, says,

The micro-fest's lineup includes talented songwriters performing across two days

“Each one of these songwriters is uniquely talented and fiercely original, and I’m truly thrilled and honored that they’ve agreed to join me to be part of SongFest.”

Dean Friedman’s ‘SongFest’ will take place on Saturday & Sunday, 17th & 18th August 2024 at The Draycote Hotel in Rugby.

Info and tickets to SongFest can be found at www.SongFest.live.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SongFest performances run from 3:00pm to 11:00pm on Saturday & Sunday. Saturday night’s performances will be followed by an audience sing-along of Beatles tunes and more. A ninety minute Songwriting Masterclass conducted by Dean Friedman begins at 1:00pm, immediately preceding each day’s performances.

In addition to producing and performing at SongFest, Friedman is currently conducting a 40+ city UK/Ireland solo Tour, which runs from April through August 2024, and includes stops in Belfast, Dublin, London, Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow, including an appearance at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and winding up in Rugby for SongFest 2024.