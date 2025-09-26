ALTRLIFE: A safe and beautiful space for healing, resilience, and transformation

In the heart of Northampton, a new kind of yoga studio is changing lives. ALTRLIFE Studio is not just another place to stretch or unwind, it’s a sanctuary designed to help people recover from burnout, release trauma, and reconnect with their true selves.

At the centre of this movement is Michelle Christie, a barrister of more than 25 years who knows first-hand the cost of relentless pressure. As a working mother and advocate in high-stakes child protection cases, Michelle spent decades “doing it all” until her own burnout forced her to reimagine what a sustainable, fulfilling life could look like. That journey led her into the world of yoga and for the past two decades Michelle has trained in a variety of modalities including somatic reconditioning, and Yoga Nidra (NSDR), central nervous system resetting which all ultimately led to founding ALTRLIFE.

“I have lived the cycle of exhaustion, self-doubt, and overwork,” Michelle says. “I know how it feels to push yourself to prove yourself until you break. But I also know that it’s possible to heal, to find peace, and to create a life that feels whole. That’s why I created ALTRLIFE to give others the tools and the safe space I wish I’d had.”

At ALTRLIFE, classes are unlike anything else in the area. They are multi-sensory, deeply holistic, and designed to regulate the nervous system. Michelle weaves together movement, breathwork, somatics, meditation, and the science of neuroplasticity to help people not just feel better in the moment, but actually reprogram the mind and release limiting beliefs.

And ALTRLIFE is growing. The studio is now expanding its register of teachers, carefully bringing in instructors who each carry their own unique style and approach. Every teacher is chosen not only for their skill but for their ability to honour the ALTRLIFE intention of personal transformation. Together, they create a tapestry of teaching that is varied, powerful, and united under the vision of helping people live the lives they truly want to lead.

Classes are welcoming, trauma-sensitive, and accessible to all. Michelle and her team work in group settings and Michelle offers one-to-one sessions, offering personalised practices that meet each person exactly where they are. Many participants are professionals from high trauma-exposed environments nurses, teachers, doctors, social workers and carers, people who carry the weight of others’ suffering and need a place to lay their own burdens down.

As a Black woman of mixed heritage, Michelle also understands the unique challenges and additional trauma experiences faced by Black and Brown people, in finding spaces where they can truly exhale. That’s why ALTRLIFE hosts special events exclusively for women of colour, creating environments where belonging, safety, and empowerment are at the core.

The message is clear: this is not just yoga, this is life-changing work. ALTRLIFE is for anyone who has walked through trauma, faced the grind of burnout, or simply knows they want more than just surviving. It’s about finding resilience, rediscovering joy, and building the life you want to live.

Michelle puts it simply: “ALTRLIFE is about liberation. It’s about remembering that you are whole, that healing is possible, and that you deserve to feel alive.”

With classes filling quickly and a growing reputation as the most holistic yoga experience in Northampton, ALTRLIFE is fast becoming the go-to space for those ready to transform.

